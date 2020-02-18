Apache Junction is known for its historic Old West ambiance. Accordingly, the city has zoning ordinances in place that prohibit the use of recreational vehicles being used as dwelling units on residential properties, outside of RV parks.
The current zoning code allows for one unoccupied recreational vehicle to be stored on a residential property either in the backyard, at the side of the main residence behind the front façade of the house, or in a completely enclosed garage. This allowance applies to single family zoned residential properties only.
Commercial properties are not permitted to store a recreational vehicle or have an occupied recreational vehicle on the premises.
The city counts on its residents, businesses and seasonal visitors to do their part so everyone is treated fairly and equally when it comes to the issue of recreational vehicles. The city adopted the most recent regulations regarding recreational vehicle parking, storage and living in RVs in 2014.
There are a few exemptions to the storage/usage rules, such as an RV being used for a caretaker, ranch hand, or as temporary living quarters where there is an active building permit. These exemptions require special permits and/or approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Division.
The city’s parking standard regulations can be found in the zoning code in Volume II, Chapter 1, Article 1-7-3. You can find it on the city’s website at www.ajcity.net/code.
The city asks that we all be good neighbors so that everyone can enjoy a safe and clean environment. If you want more information or want to report a nuisance, please contact the city’s 24-hour code violation complaint line at 480-474-5112, or go the city’s home page, www.ajcity.net to submit a complaint.
Any questions related to zoning rules should be directed to the Planning and Zoning division at 480-474-5083.
