The city of Apache Junction was recently informed that Right Away Disposal (RAD) is charging its customers a $50 container removal fee. RAD has communicated to the city that they will significantly reduce that fee OR remove the fee if containers are dropped off at their yard located at 3755 S. Royal Palm Road when service concludes at the end of March. A copy of the customer’s bill will be required for crediting the account when dropping containers off at RAD.
RAD has also confirmed that it will continue service through March 31st so there will be no gap in trash service. Customers will receive a separate bill for March services.
The city is encouraging a “neighbors helping neighbors” philosophy in delivering containers back to RAD in March for neighbors who are physically unable or do not have a vehicle that allows for them to do so themselves.
If in March, there are residents that still find themselves needing assistance with arranging delivery of their bins to avoid the $50 fee, the city will assist in coordinating neighbor to neighbor help.
In the last two weeks of March, all covered residents will receive a trash bin & welcome letter from Republic Services for service beginning on April 1st. If a resident wants recycling service (at an additional cost) they will need to call Republic Services and request a recyclables container to be delivered. There will be no setup or delivery fees charged by Republic Services for cans delivered in March leading up to the April 1, 2020, service start date.
Additional information and updates can be found at www.ajcity.net/trash, on Facebook @cityofAJ, or by calling 480-474-5066.
