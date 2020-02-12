The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will host candidate Anne Marie Ward on Thursday, February 13 at Village Inn, 575 Apache Trail, from 6:30 –8:00 p.m. She is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S House of Representatives from Arizona District 4.
Ward said she’s running because she feels the American people have lost their voice in national politics. She said Washington is too focused on the needs of government insiders and needs to focus on solving the problems affecting the people of this nation.
Since we ran out of time the last meeting, we will also be discussing the first 3 Articles of the Constitution. Article I refers to the Legislative Branches of Government, Article 2 is the Executive Branch and Article 3 is the Judicial Branch.
You are also invited to join us between 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a social hour and the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship.
The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community. We hope to see all of you at the meeting for an evening of fellowship and information.
