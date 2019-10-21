The city of Apache Junction invites residents to a residential solid waste open house on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5-8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Rd.
City staff and representatives of Republic Services will be available to answer questions one-on-one with residents about the proposed single hauler system of solid waste disposal services for single family homes, duplexes, tri-plexes and four-plexes in the city. A brief informational presentation will be held at 6 p.m. and repeated at 7 p.m.
The Apache Junction City Council unanimously directed staff in August to enter into contract negotiations with Republic Services to provide residential solid waste services after a request for proposal process was completed. Republic Services’ response was determined to be the lowest and most responsible proposal received in the city’s competitive bid process.
RV parks, homeowners associations with current contracts for trash services and businesses are not part of the current process.
The City Council is anticipated to consider the contract, as well as an update to the city’s solid waste ordinance, later this year. Updated information during the process can be found at the city website at www.ajcity.net/trash.
As city residents expressed their desire to clean up the city, the City Council directed staff in May 2018 to further research and develop a bid process for a single hauler trash pickup for the city.
Research shows that a single hauler pickup service would decrease the cost of solid waste services for residents, enhance and promote public health and safety, extend the life of roads by having fewer waste trucks on residential streets and simplify scheduling of other street maintenance, including street sweeping.
For more information on the informational session, please call 480-474-5066.
