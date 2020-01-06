On Tuesday, December 17, numerous residents of our 4th congressional district gathered at the Gold Canyon congressional district office to express support for the Impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
One hundred six residents signed the following petition:
“The Constitution of the United States of America, Article I, Section 2 prescribes that the House of Representatives shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.
As concerned citizens of these United States, we hereby exercise our First Amendment rights to peaceably assemble and to petition you, Representative Paul Gosar, for redress of grievances as enumerated under Article I: Abuse of Power, and Article II: Obstruction of Congress, adopted by the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives.
“By signing this Petition, we hereby urge you to protect and defend our Constitution from abuse of power and from obstruction of Congress by voting in support of the Impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.”
Local activist Roberto Reveles submitted the petition to Congressman Gosar, inviting acknowledgement of its receipt and consideration of its contents.
Congressman Gosar did not respond, and voted in line with the Republican party vote against impeachment.
