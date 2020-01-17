Motorists who travel between Superior and Miami should plan for daytime lane restrictions Monday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 24, along with a four-hour closure Thursday as part of the US 60 Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project.
The restrictions and closure will allow crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation to continue rock removal and construction of an access road at the project site.
The following restrictions and closures are scheduled for the week of Jan. 20:
- Monday, Jan. 20: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 22: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 23: Full closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lane restrictions, if needed, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 24: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and noon.
Flaggers will direct traffic while US 60 lane restrictions are in place. Drivers should plan extra travel time.
When closures are in place, motorists will use a detour on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. That roughly 68-mile route includes a 10 percent grade and will significantly increase travel time. Drivers may want to plan trips before or after the full closures because of the potential for long delays.
During the full closure, all eastbound vehicles traveling to Globe/Safford will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and westbound vehicles heading toward Phoenix should take SR 77 east of Globe. Westbound traffic with Globe/Miami destinations will be able to travel as far west as Miami. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.
In addition to the Pinto Creek restrictions, work continues on a paving and guardrail project between Superior and Top-of-the-World. Motorists should anticipate lane restrictions with flaggers and pilot cars where crews are replacing guardrail.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, please visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.
