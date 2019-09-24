This summer, the city limits of Apache Junction may have grown by almost seven thousand acres, making room for future development.
At the July 17 annual meeting of the State Land Department, the proposed annexation of approximately 6,687 acres of State Trust land by Apache Junction was approved by Governor Doug Ducey, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and State Land Department officials. This is the first step in a lengthy process.
According to the meeting minutes, State Trust land in T1S R8E Sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, & 34, located in Pinal County, south of Elliot Road, west of the CAP Canal and north of State Route 24, was approved to be annexed into the city of Apache Junction.
City officials anticipate that the currently open space parcels will be developed soon, contingent on an auction sale by the Trust.
