Arizona’s latest Excessive Heat Warning will see The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) activate 12 heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix, where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration.
In Apache Junction, the Apache Junction Corps Community Center at 605 E. Broadway Rd. is the local heat relief station.
These heat relief stations were open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. last week and will be open on any other day the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning (such as if an Excessive Heat Warning is extended.
Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.
“Heat is our natural disaster,” said Major David Yardley, The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix Program Coordinator. “There were 182 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County last year, and we are trying to do our part to lower those numbers.”
During Arizona’s first Excessive Heat Warning of 2019, The Salvation Army served more than 2,200 people with vital heat relief during a three-day period in June.
“We also encourage the community to check on neighbors who might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related health issues,” added Yardley.
If you would like to help the effort, you can make a cash donation at SalvationArmy Phoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555, but the most important need is for volunteers at The Salvation Army’s heat relief stations to help provide life-saving heat relief. Call 602-267-4100 to find out more.
The Salvation Army EDS is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-associated deaths.
The Salvation Army has been helping Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services for more than 125 years. For more information about The Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org, and follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
