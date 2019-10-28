Safety First: Perhaps you’re looking for a change of scenery, or maybe your job has offered you a promotion in a different city… Whatever it is, when considering packing up your life and moving to a different place, safety should be your number one priority.
Security-based review, comparison and news site, Security Baron, analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out what the top 49 safest cities are in Arizona, and what their safety scores are.
The analysis found that Apache Junction (with a population of 40,672) emerged on the list, with an average safety score of 74.11 and a rate of 1.97 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens. The city also has a rate of 23.73 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.
It was also found that the safest city in Arizona is Florence, with a safety score of 88.44 and a rate of just 4.8 property crimes per 1,000 people. Florence also has a violent crime rate of 0.74 per 1,000 citizens.
The last city that emerged on the list is Tolleson (population 7,289) with a safety score of 10.22. The city also has a rate of 9.33 violent crimes per 1,000 people and a rate of 106.05 property crimes per 1,000.
“Theft or violence can occur ‘in the nick of crime’ and no one is immune,” says Gabe Turner of Security Baron. “Although it is difficult to predict when crime will occur, it is vital to ensure the area you are visiting or moving to is secure and not infamous for any sort of criminal behavior.”
