The city of Apache Junction City Council met on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Mayor Jeff Serdy read a proclamation designating the week of September 15 through September 21, as “Child Passenger Safety Week.”
Public Hearings
An application for a special event license was approved 7-0. Applicant Steve Miller, representing the Zane Grey Friends of National Rifle Association (NRA) Organization, will hold the event at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Also approved 7-0 was Ordinance No. 1479, a proposed city-initiated corrective rezoning, case PZ-5-19, of approximately five (5) acres on the southeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Greasewood Street, from RS-20M (Medium Density Single-Family Detached Residential) to RS-GR (General Rural Low Density Single-Family Detached Residential).
Ordinance No. 1480, a proposed rezoning, case PZ-4-19, of approximately 4.14 acres at the northeast corner of Apache Trail and Thunderbird Drive from B-2/PD (Old West Commercial/Planned Development) to a new B-2/PD (Old West Commercial/Planned Development) to facilitate a Dutch Bros. Coffee shop and future commercial development, was approved 7-0.
Old Business
Ordinance No. 1478, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 2: Mayor, Council and Appointed Boards and Commissions, by creating new Article 2-9: Public Art Commission was discussed, and no action was taken. Council considered the make up of the commission, favoring the inclusion of at least three Apache Junction residents.
Also discussed was whether the commission will be a recommending body or a deciding body and how a “practicing artist” will be defined. Council will take up the item again at it’s September 17 meeting.
New Business
Resolution No. 19-25, approving the submittal of an application from the city of Apache Junction to the Gila River Indian Community State Shared Revenue Program for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 for $39,194 for senior transportation services, was approved 7-0.
Discussion only items
Two items will be returned to the council for a vote on September 17: 1) Resolution No. 19-24, declaring as a public record that certain document filed with the city clerk and entitled, “2019 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, Chapter 1: Zoning Ordinance, Article 1-13: Design Standards, Section 1-13-4, Art in Public and Private Developments” (zoning & Design standards for art public and private developments), and 2) Ordinance No. 1477, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, by adopting by reference new section 1-13-4, Art in Public and Private Developments (design standards for art public and private developments).
Direction to Staff
Discussion of proposed revisions to Apache Junction City Code, Volume 1, Chapter 4, Fees, pertaining to proposed fees for publicly accessible art in private developments, revisions to fees for legal advertisements for planning and zoning cases, and amendments to certain building permit fees and grading permit fees, were approved 6-1 with Council Member Schroeder opposed.
The next Work Session will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, and the regular Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17.
City Council meetings are open to the public and held in chambers at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction. Complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
