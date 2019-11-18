About 25-30 people attended a solid waste informational meeting held Wednesday, November 6, at the Multi-Generational Center.
Attendees had the opportunity to view various charts, maps and a slide show relating to the proposed ordinance and the possible contract with Republic Services.
Assistant to the City Manager Anna McCray gave a brief presentation detailing each section of the draft ordinance. Following her presentation, the public was invited to view the posted material and ask questions of city staff and representatives from Republic Services.
The City Council and the Assistant City Manager were also available for questions.
