The Sons of the American Legion Post 27, Apache Junction, recently presented a check in the amount of $5,000.00 to Project Genesis. L-R: James Matlock, Commander, S.A.L Squadron 27; Mid Carlozzi, Board of Directors, Project Genesis; John Davenport, Executive Board member, S.A.L Squadron 27; and David Ries, Director of Operations, Project Genesis.
Sons of the American Legion Generate Funds for Genesis
- By Bill Johnson
