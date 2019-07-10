Traffic on westbound US-60 was tied up for hours just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
A collision between a small car and the trailer of a semi-truck occured at the intersection of Mountain View and US-60 in Gold Canyon. Gravel spilled from the trailer onto the highway and closed one of the lanes.
According to Superstition Fire & Medical District spokeman Rick Ochs: “[The] damage was not significant. Two drivers were involved in the incident. Both of them denied injuries and both refused transport to a hospital.”
