The city of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance on several arterial streets September 16-27.
Work is planned on the following streets:
- Old West Highway from Idaho Road (State Route 88) to U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway)
- Southern Avenue from Meridian Drive to Delaware Road
- Tomahawk Road from Old West Highway to Southern Avenue
- Tomahawk Road from U.S. 60 to Baseline Road
Work will involve the installation of a new pavement preservation surface with new street striping.
Lane restrictions and lane closures can be expected, including a detour around the work area on Southern Avenue. The street maintenance is scheduled for Monday through Friday, 5 a.m.- 4 p.m. These dates and timeframes are subject to change due to inclement weather.
Access will be maintained for businesses, side streets and residences, with delays of up to 10 minutes as street maintenance equipment passes. All activity and barricading will be conducted during daylight hours for the safety of street workers and traveling public.
For more information, please call 480-982-1055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.