The Apache Junction Food Bank (AJFB) will be joining up with United Food Bank and 12 News as part of a televised interview on Arizona Midday July 25th and August 28th. 12 News is the host of the “Summer of a Million Meals” program, an effort to raise awareness of childhood hunger in our region.
A million meals sounds like a lot, but when 85,000 children in our East Valley communities are not sure where they are going to get their next meal, it makes you stop and think. Nearly 60% of food bank clients are classified as the “working poor,” and 1 in 4 children in our community goes to bed hungry every night.
The AJFB invites you to watch the 12 News feature and consider helping families at risk of hunger by making a donation. Your donation is a “give where you live” contribution – 89 cents of every $1 will go directly to the purchase of food to feed local working poor families, seniors, veterans and the homeless. There are three secure ways to give: online, in person, or mail, 575 N. Idaho Rd., Suite 701, Apache Junction, AZ 85119-4015. If you wish to donate by telephone, please call 480-983-2995.
About Apache Junction Food Bank
The Apache Junction Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works together with our volunteers and partners, to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in East Valley Communities with kindness, respect, and dignity. -ajfoodbank.org-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.