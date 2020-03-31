The Superior Community Working Group (CWG) plans to continue its work in an online format for the immediate future.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain physical distancing it’s been decided that the work and meetings of the CWG will continue in a ‘virtual’ web-based environment for at least the immediate future. All past meetings of the CWG have been open to public attendance and it’s expected that this will continue. Information about future meetings and how anyone might be able to join and observe and listen online or by phone will be made available as soon as possible at SuperiorAZCWG.org.
The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, Kearny, Winkelman, Hayden, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource and social issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.
More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review online.
