It was just past midnight on December 19, 2017, when Brad and Peggy Taylor were given the devastating news that their three-year-old daughter, Lily, had leukemia. High fevers and constant ear infections had finally driven them to take Lily to the emergency room to get answers. But that answer was not at all what they were prepared for and one that would ultimately turn their lives upside down for the next two years.
Lily began treatment immediately, which meant that Christmas was spent in a hospital room, and the New Year passed with startling silence as the family dropped all elements of a normal life to focus on Lily’s survival. Those dark and terrifying days were only the beginning of an endless stream of hospital visits, IV treatments, surgeries and medications. For a little girl who loved the outdoors and the company of friends, life became a very sterile and quarantined environment with little contact with anyone other than doctors and caregivers.
The disease, coupled with necessary medical intervention, soon rendered Lily in an immune compromised state called neutropenia; her immune system was too vulnerable to be exposed to public places, such as playgrounds, malls, grocery stores and schools. In no time, Lily was basically a prisoner of her own home, and her parents were the guards.
It was on one of these days during Lily’s treatment that an idea crept into Brad’s mind. On a day when his daughter battled him for freedom and companionship that he had no option but to deny, the desire to take Lily somewhere, anywhere, that she could feel like a kid again overwhelmed him. He consulted the doctors and social workers in search of a place where he could take Lily that would be clean enough to offer him a relatively safe environment for her to play. They had no options to give him. Slowly, the concept of “Lily’s Pad” began to take shape, and Brad and his family got to work trying to bring it to life.
Lily’s Pad will be the first of its kind: a hyperclean play space for immunocompromised children, dedicated to providing relief for parents and a safe environment for kids like Lily to play. It will utilize military grade cleaning systems and a strict protocol for cleanliness in order to eliminate as many germs and potential risks for illness as possible.
It will cater specifically to children in immunocompromised states and their families, allowing an organic support system to form. In time, Lily’s Pad hopes to offer medical support, social service elements and an opportunity for parents to leave their children in the hands of trained volunteers and professionals and find respite from their battles. More than anything, the mission of Lily’s Pad is to help give these children back their childhoods.
To date, Lily is in maintenance and able to attend kindergarten. She still takes daily chemotherapy medications and receives outpatient treatments monthly. Although she still struggles with the challenges of these treatments, she is doing well and faces life with a positive and upbeat attitude. Lily’s Pad is at the forefront of her mind, as she constantly asks when it will be built and when she can invite all the sick kids to come and play with her.
Lily’s Pad is now more than a concept, but an incorporated nonprofit organization in talks with a sponsor for a dedicated space and the recipient of several grants. The family has launched a “One Lily at a Time” grassroots fundraising campaign and has successfully raised $10,000 so far on their own for the buildout of Lily’s Pad.
If you would like to purchase a lily, you can do so at www.lilyspadaz.org. Donations are tax deductible, and all proceeds will go toward the building and maintenance of this unique play space.
Lily’s Pad is an Arizona Nonprofit Corporation and is a sponsored project of the Technical Assistance Partnership of Arizona (TAPAZ). Donations are tax deductible, tax ID # 86-0975231.
