On February 4, 2020, the Apache Junction City Council joined other cities and towns from all across Arizona in issuing a Proclamation honoring the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, which occurred February 19, 2020.
Members of the League of Women Voters celebrated with this photo, taken at the regular session of the City Council on Feb 18.
The proclamation reads:
Whereas, the League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 as a “mighty political experiment” by the foremothers of the suffragist movement at the National American Woman Suffrage Association, and;
Whereas, the great State of Arizona, although new to statehood in 1920, was among the first 10 states to recognize the women’s vote;
Whereas, the League’s goal was to help the 20 million women who were granted the right to vote by the 19th Amendment understand and carry out their new responsibility as voters, and;
Whereas, with the success of this effort and the tireless efforts over the last 100 years to strengthen and uphold its mission to empower voters and defend democracy, the League has become a trusted nonpartisan, grassroots organization, and; Whereas, the League has sponsored legislation and fought in the courts to protect and strengthen voting rights and access, and for free and fair elections, civil rights, children, community health, and education, and; Whereas, the League has consistently been noted for its nonpartisan election information, including sponsorship of candidate forums and information on state and local ballot issues, as well as its commitment to register, educate, and mobilize voters, and;
Whereas, the League champions government systems that are open, transparent, inclusive, and equitable, and;
Whereas, the League believes that active and engaged citizens, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or political affiliation, are the hallmark of democracy;
Now, therefore, be it proclaimed February 14, 2020, as League of Women Voters Day.
We honor and congratulate the League of Women Voters on its 100th Anniversary and commend the League for its significant contributions to empowering voters and making democracy work.
