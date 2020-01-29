The American Voices Project is a fact-finding census launched by Stanford University and Princeton University that interviews 5,000 people in 200 communities across the country. They are seeking to understand local successes and struggles, hopes and dreams and ideas for improving shared experiences in America.
So far, they have interviewed about 100 people in California and heard amazing and incredible stories. Now they are headed to Arizona - and are making connections in Apache Junction.
Hannah Bichkoff and Zaq Tman arrived in Apache Junction about a week ago and have started to connect with members of the community to learn more about the area. Individuals in AJ were randomly selected and have received a letter in the mail informing them. In some cases, the project workers will also be stopping by their homes to introduce themselves.
Through a random sampling of addresses, AVP interviewers visit homes and ask residents to sit for in-depth, 2-hour conversations. Interviews are structured to put power in residents’ hands, rather than that of the interviewer. They’ll cover topics like health, finances, neighborhood quality and family history. The study is completely voluntary, and all members of the research team are legally required to keep all information provided by participants confidential and secure. Some of the questions may be sensitive for some people; however, participants may choose not to answer any question for any reason and may stop the interview at any time.
"The random address sampling is part of our effort to end up with a nationally representative set of powerful stories," said Bichoff. "Its scale will lead to new kinds of insights that can help us understand the economy in our region and how to make it work for everyone."
For more information, visit: americanvoicesproject.org or call Researcher Hannah Bichkoff at 650-833-9245.
