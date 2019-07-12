Three suspects were arrested in Apache Junction last week and charged with multiple counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misconduct Involving Weapons.
According to a release by Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD), a search warrant was served on July 10, 2019 in the 2000 block of W 22nd Avenue. AJPD’s Criminal investigation Division, Community Response Enforcement Unit (CREU) in coordination with AJPD SWAT served the warrant and made the arrests.
“As a result of an ongoing investigation into the sale of illicit drugs and narcotics at the aforementioned location CREU Detectives obtained a search warrant. The search yielded a seizure of over $2,000 in cash, approximately 3.25 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, numerous prescription pills, 2 handguns, and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.”
Arrested were James Cox (43), Robin Swoboda (33), and Angelito Ruiz (25). The suspects were then transported to the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence on multiple charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misconduct Involving Weapons.
AJPD said that Cox and Swoboda are being held on secured bonds of $50,000 each while Ruiz is being held on a secured bond of $2500.
