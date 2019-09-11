Apache Junction business Trucks Only on Apache Trail has made a contribution to feeding the hungry through a donation to the Genesis Project. Kendra Lamb from Trucks Only (left) delivered a $500 check to Genesis last week. Accepting the donation is Director of Operations Dave Ries (right). Genesis Project is a coalition of churches banded together for the common purpose of aiding the less fortunate.
Trucks Only Offers Community Support with Donation
