TrucksOnly

Apache Junction business Trucks Only on Apache Trail has made a contribution to feeding the hungry through a donation to the Genesis Project. Kendra Lamb from Trucks Only (left) delivered a $500 check to Genesis last week. Accepting the donation is Director of Operations Dave Ries (right). Genesis Project is a coalition of churches banded together for the common purpose of aiding the less fortunate.

