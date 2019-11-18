The Apache Junction City Council Work Session, held Monday, Nov. 4, included discussion on amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 9: Health and Sanitation, Article 9-5: Collection of Residential Solid Waste. The Council discussed the proposed amendments that will go into force if a single hauler system is approved.
The amendments set out the obligations and responsibilities of the contractor and the covered residents, define terms, explain permitted days and hours of collection, set standards for receptacle placement, removal and storage and describe the enforcement and penalties if one chooses to ignore the ordinance. The penalties are the same as those already enforced in the Property Maintenance Code.
Discussion ranged from contradictory definitions to why discarded cacti must be placed in boxes for the monthly bulk trash pickup. Also discussed was the mandatory nature of resident participation. Staff explained that the RFP was for 100% participation; hence the low price.
Following a detailed discussion about the disposal of manure, the longest discussion revolved around the term “small animal.” Some wondered, since cadavers and waste from a small animal was acceptable if bagged, how small is “small”? Council Members mentioned everything from a St. Bernard and a goat to a miniature pony. Staff will try to resolve this in the next draft.
This was the first of possibly four public airings of the ordinance, including the public meeting on Wednesday, November 6, at the Multi-Generational center. The council will return to the subject at their work session on November 18.
During the Regular Session, held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, Mayor Jeff Serdy presented a proclamation designating Saturday, November 30, 2019, as “Small Business Saturday.” Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, including CEO Denise Hart accepted the proclamation (see story, page 3, for more details).
Public Hearings held during regular session included:
- Application for a special event liquor license for applicant Cynthia Dawn Pierson, for the Paws 4 Life Car Show to be held at B.P.O Elks Lodge #2349, located at Highway 88 and Brown Road, Apache Junction, AZ, 85119. The motion passed unanimously.
- Application for a special event license for applicant Cynthia Dawn Pierson, for the Beer and Brats Rodeo Dance to be held at B.P.O. Elks Lodge #2349, located at Highway 88 and Brown Road, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and Friday, February 28, 2020. The motion passed unanimously.
- Application for a special event license for applicant Robin Peak Jones, for the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, “Ride for the Salt River Wild Horses” event to be held at Superstition Harley-Davidson, located at 2910 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85120, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The motion passed unanimously with Vice Mayor Wilson recused.
In New Business, the Council unanimously approved the appointment of Todd Kanz to the Construction Board of Appeals as a “Contractor, other than a General Contractor.” They also unanimously approved the appointment of Jennifer Peña to the position of City Clerk.
The Council gave direction to Staff regarding miscellaneous amendments to Volume I, Chapter 7 of the Administrative Code, including park model additions in RV subdivisions, the age of newly set manufactured homes in RS-GR zoning districts and the age of newly placed park models in RV and Mobile Home Parks. Staff was unanimously directed to change the area of park models plus any additions to 48% of the lots and to determine an appropriate age limit for park models brought into the city.
Regarding the termination of the 1992 agreements between the city and the remaining “self-policing” RV parks: In 1992, the city and several parks signed agreements that allowed for the placement of park models, awnings, screen rooms, storage rooms under 120 square feet and other similar structures without the need for city permits. The Council unanimously voted to revoke any remaining agreements.
The next meetings are scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2019, and Tuesday, November 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. City Council meetings are open to the public and complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
