Popular voting for the nationwide #WhyWeServe grant contest started Thursday, July 25, and one of our local heroes is a finalist. Officer Earnest Eaton of the AJPD is competing, in hopes that he can earn a share of the awarded grant money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
Over the course of the last month, written and video essays were collected from law enforcement officers, first responders, social workers and victim advocates in the United States and the District of Columbia. From those submissions, only FIFTEEN were selected as finalists! Officer Eaton was one of them.
The 7 applicants with the most votes will be awarded grants totaling $15,000. Grants must be used for a community organization, project, or charitable cause.
Voting will continue through August 4. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 6.
Daily voting is encouraged.
Check out Officer Eaton's video HERE. (Vote button is included on the video.)
The #WhyWeServe contest is sponsored by Aftermath, a biohazard remediation and trauma cleanup company, specializing in crime scene cleanup.
