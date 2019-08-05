The City of Apache Junction sent out a major thank you to the Walmart Foundation for grants that the city has received! Glennda, the manager of Walmart Apache Junction, presented a check representing the three grants awarded to projects in the city.
First, the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation “Fit Families” program received $1,500, the Apache Junction Community Development Corporation received $250 for the Make a Difference Day event coming up later this year, and the Genesis Project received $600 for proteins and hydration.
Among those present at the check presentation on Tuesday (pictured above) were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Councilmembers Robin Barker, Jeff Struble and Chip Wilson, City Manager Bryant Powell, Police Chief Tom Kelly, Parks & Recreation Facilities Manager Larry Binion, Mid Carlozzi and Trinty Cole from the Genesis Project and representatives from the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.
The City of Apache Junction appreciates all the support it gets from the community!
#WeAreAJ
