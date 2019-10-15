The Apache Junction Water District is committed to providing safe and reliable drinking water to our customers. With this commitment comes the responsibility to ensure that infrastructure improvements are made and the water system remains financially sustainable.
This year, major improvements to the water system will include emergency roof repairs of a million gallon steel water storage tank to avoid premature failure. The contract for this project was recently approved by the Water District Board of Directors, and work on the steel storage tank is currently underway. Completion of this project is anticipated by the end of the year.
Under the budget approved June 18 by the Water District Board, the rates for customers within the city limits will increase approximately 2 percent, which translates to a bill increase of less than $1.30 a month for the average customer using less than 7,500 gallons per month. Rates for customers living in the county will increase approximately 5 percent, which translates to a bill increase of approximately $3.30 a month for the average customer using less than 7,500 gallons per month.
The increase is part of the annual budget and rate setting process, which includes reviewing operating expenses and equipment replacement costs, leading to the rate adjustment. The rate schedule is available online at www.ajwaterdistrict.org, or upon request. The new rates went into effect Oct. 1.
The Apache Junction Water District makes every effort to minimize rate adjustments. We care about the potential impact this may have on our customers. The approach we have taken is reasonable, sensible and responsible.
For more information, you can reach the Apache Junction Water District at 480-982-6030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.