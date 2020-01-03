In the city’s ongoing efforts to invest in its business district, five new “wayfinding” signs are going up this week.
The signs give a general directional guide to key city destinations, including city hall, the library, Parks facilities, the Chamber of Commerce, the post office and the Social Security office.
The sign project follows the council-approved Downtown Redevelopment and Implementation Strategy, which, in part, aims to increase awareness and improve infrastructure in the city, prioritizing the most-traveled areas of the downtown core.
One of the goals of the strategy was to increase signage that showed travelers how to get to key government buildings, businesses and attractions in the city. Signage also is intended to help create a “sense of place” in a central area that isn’t the traditional downtown design. The city budgeted $13,000 for the signs being installed this week.
The signs went up within a block of the Focal Point at North Apache Trail and Phelps Drive and along Idaho Road, the main thoroughfare through the city that doubles as State Route 88, just east of the main business district.
The sign project was part of the city’s original downtown redevelopment plan that included improving the median along Apache Trail, strengthening the city code to support clean-up efforts, promote partnerships with business and outside groups on special events and create opportunities for public art.
During the recent Oct. 26 Make a Difference Day, dozens of volunteers planted trees and worked on Apache Trail median improvements, the city council on Dec. 3 passed a strong solid waste ordinance, several new festivals are being held in the city’s Flatiron Community Park and other locations, and the city’s new public art commission holds its first meeting later this month.
