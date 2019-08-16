The Apache Junction Public Library will celebrate two major improvements to your library experience this month.
The library is no longer charging fines for overdue children’s and youth materials.
“Not charging overdue fines, especially for youth materials, is a growing trend in libraries across the country,” said Apache Junction Public Library Director Spencer Paden. “Studies indicate that overdue fines do not lead to a timely return of materials. Eliminating fines on youth materials will encourage youth reading, library use and assist in our mission to improve literacy. So now is a perfect time to return your overdue materials!”
The other important change will expand access to library services by increasing hours.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, the library will be open an additional three hours, until 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The extension will allow for further services and programming, providing greater community engagement.
New library hours:
Mon. through Thurs.: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fri. and Sat.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
There will also be festivities in the library during the week of Aug. 26. Programs, entertainment, prizes, daily drawings and, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, there will be refreshments and a photo booth as well—all sponsored by the Apache Junction Friends of the Library.
Family movie nights are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, through Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m.
The movie schedule:
Mon.-Wonder Park;
Tues.-Lego Movie 2;
Wed.-Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Thurs.-A Dog’s Journey.
Also on Monday, Aug. 26, Tess Nesser will visit the library at 10 a.m. to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that guaranteed American women the right to vote. Dressed in period costume, Nesser will discuss the significance of the passage and distribute informational literature.
Ages 12 and up can join us in designing washer wrap bracelets beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Browse our baubles and create a personalized bracelet to enjoy for years to come.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the library has entertaining programs for children including owl crafts, storytimes and Toddlerobics.
Find the full schedule of events at https://www.ajpl.org/. For more information, please contact the Apache Junction Public Library at (480) 474-8555.
Events are made possible by the Apache Junction Friends of the Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.