The AJ Mounted Rangers are looking for five youths who are interested in horsemanship. These youngsters will be provided with weekly lessons for 4 months. All lessons will be funded by the AJ Mounted Rangers. Those interested need to be in grades 4 through 12 and live within the Apache Junction Unified School District. All equipment will be furnished, including horses, during the lessons.
Interested students must write an essay stating why they should be chosen for this great opportunity to learn about horses and learn to ride. Please include a cover letter with your name, address, phone number, name of the school attending and grade level. Also, please include a letter of consent from your parent or guardian indicating agreement to provide transportation to and from lessons. The lessons are scheduled from Saturday, September 7, 2019, to January, 2020. Essays are due August 25, 2019. Essays should be mailed to: AJ Mounted Rangers, PO Box 699, Apache Junction, AZ 85117, or you may also email the information to Joan Felkner at realtorjoan1@msn.com
Youths that have applied before, but were unsuccessful, may re-apply to be considered again.
For more information, call AJ Mounted Rangers Joan Felkner at 480-288-6152 or Renee Shutts at 608-617-7737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.