Santa took a moment to be photographed with an unusual “Rudolph” as they reconnoitered the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon area last week.
Yarmen, Rudolph’s local stunt double, is a 30-year-old rescued Arabian owned by Darryl and Jackie Cross. He has been used for packing in the Superstition Mountains for trail work, but is now retired and enjoys a side-gig in public relations. He is a favorite at schools and parades. (You can see him on YouTube...Yarmen the Amazing Horse.)
Santa, a.k.a. AJ resident Brian Miller, donates all proceeds he receives in his seasonal role to local animal shelters.
