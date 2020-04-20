Please feel free to pass this information on to anyone you know who might be looking for a job. The first 2 positions are work from home (remote) and the third will be located near the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in a manufacturing facility. Contact information is at the bottom.
- Virtual Call Center Agent
- Remote Position (work from home)
- Workers will be fielding inbound calls from individuals who have filed for Unemployment Benefits and have questions or need assistance with their online applications.
- Qualified candidates will need to have the ability, with excellent customer service skills and phone etiquette, to help troubleshoot issues with online applications. They may also be helping to set up meetings with applicants and unemployment benefits coordinators.
- This is a virtual call center role working out of their homes.
- Qualified applicants will have the following: Excellent customer service skills, Ability to help people over the phone, Access to a laptop, Access to a phone (can be mobile, landline, or soft phone- VOIP), Reliable internet connection, Ability to use Skype/Skype ID, Ability to speak Spanish is a plus (not required)
- Team Supervisor
- Remote Position (work from home)
- The role of the Team Supervisor is to provide management and oversight of a designated group of 40-50 virtual agents.
- Successful Team Supervisors will enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and quickly responding to operational changes.
- Knowing how to motivate and coach team members is critical, particularly in a virtual environment.
- Prior experience managing a large team, ideally in a work from home environment, is ideal.
- Must be able to balance competing priorities from management, client, and agent team.
- Manufacturing Positions
- Located near the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
- $14 to $15 per hour | Full time w/benefits
- Small parts assembly, with the ability to work standing
- Previous assembly, production, and manufacturing experience; however open to entry level capabilities
- Lifting is generally at or below 35 lbs. without significant repetitions
- Employee will be part of the manufacturing process, including assembly of products, machine operation and moderate material handling
Please contact Lydia Evanson at 480-251-0903 or via email at lydia@lmechr.com to apply or find out more information.
