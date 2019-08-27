Pinal County’s Public Health Services District is alerting residents to a possible measles exposure that occurred during the dates of August 9-11 at multiple locations in the Phoenix area. An international traveler tested positive for measles after participating at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships at the Arizona Grand Hotel.

The potential exposures occurred at:

August 9, 2019

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, 8000 Arizona Grand Parkway, Phoenix (whole day)

August 10, 2019

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, 8000 Arizona Grand Parkway, Phoenix (whole day)

Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, 11:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Gila River Arena for World Hip Hop International Dance Championships, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 6:30 p.m.

August 11, 2019

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, 8000 Arizona Grand Parkway, Phoenix (until 7:00 p.m.)

Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Harkins Theatre at Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, 12:45 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Includes “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” showings at 1:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sky Harbor Airport, Terminal 2, 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Pinal County Public Health Services District (PCPHSD) would like to speak with all residents who were at either of these locations during this time frame. If you or someone you know, were at these locations during this time, please call our Pinal County Citizen Contact Center at 520-509-3555, toll free 1-888-431-1311, or 311 if you are in Pinal County.

“We are taking precautions in case any Pinal County residents may have been exposed at- either of these locations,” stated PCPHSD Director Dr. Shauna McIsaac. “Measles is highly contagious, and because of this, it is important that anyone who was at either of these locations, be monitored for 21 days following their exposure.”

Symptoms of measles begin 7-21 days after exposure and may include:

Fever (101 F or higher), red, watery eyes, cough and runny nose

The fever is followed by a rash that is red, raised and blotchy. The rash typically begins on the face at the hairline and moves down the body. The rash may last for 5-6 days and may turn brownish.

Anyone who was at one of these locations during these times and develops symptoms is encouraged to call their provider and let them know they may have been exposed to measles.

Measles is a highly-contagious, vaccine-preventable viral illness spread through coughing and sneezing. You are considered protected from measles if you:

Have received two doses of MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine

Have previously had measles.

Have laboratory evidence of immunity

Please visit https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html. For more information.

“We are paying close attention to this possible measles exposure in Maricopa County and will update the public with information as it is made available. We strongly encourage anyone who has not received two MMR vaccines to be vaccinated now,” stated Dr Shauna McIsaac, Director of the PCPHSD.

Check with your provider, or visit PCPHSD clinics for vaccinations. PCPHSD clinics will provide MMR vaccine at no cost to you.

For a list of our clinic locations, please visit: http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/publicheatlh/Pages/OfficeLocations.aspx

