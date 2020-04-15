A team of skilled medical care staff from Steward Health Care in Arizona, including Mountain Vista Medical Center, East Mesa, and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital, are traveling to their sister facilities in Massachusetts. The team, made up of registered nurses, respiratory therapists and licensed practical nurses, will be supporting their sister hospitals for the next two to four weeks, assisting in the care of COVID-19 patients, as the number of cases is expected to surge in that region in the next several weeks.
Massachusetts has more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Portugal, Austria, Russia, Israel or South Korea, according to the global map that John Hopkins University researchers have been updating. “We are about to have a very difficult couple of weeks here in Massachusetts, and it could be three weeks, and it could be four, depending upon how this whole thing plays out,” Gov. Charlie Baker said during his daily virus update on Friday.
“I am very humbled by the level support expressed by our employees who have a strong desire to provide care to those most in need,” stated Brian Dunn, president of Steward Health Care, Western Region. “We have the ability to send staff to the outbreak in Massachusetts and will continue to provide staff throughout the coming weeks. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this pandemic.”
