With stimulus checks reaching bank accounts, many households are planning to use their checks to make ends meet. But one retiree from Leisure World in East Mesa has different plans.
“I am donating my entire check,” says Dianne Safford, a retiree from the Navy. “I know some of the charities dearest to my heart in the community are struggling to keep their doors open right now, and if I can do anything to help, I will. In fact a lot of us are doing this in Leisure World!”
Dianne and her neighbors saw non-profits across the Valley cancelling fundraising events, ending volunteer operations and struggling to keep employees on the payroll, so they resolved to make a difference.
“This money is supposed to go into the hands of the people who need it,” says Dianne. “I’m retired from the Navy and on a fixed income that does me well. I don’t need it, and I want it to help people, so I’m giving it away.”
Dianne’s stimulus check will go directly to families served by A New Leaf who are experiencing crisis due to the pandemic. Thanks to Dianne, families across the valley will be able to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table and their health protected.
“I think it’s a good idea for those who are not impacted by this situation, financially, to consider donating their stimulus checks to a local charity. It just seems like the right thing to do.”
To make a donation now to support critical services for families in crisis, call 480-464-4648, or go to: https://www.turnanewleaf.org/make-difference/donate.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.