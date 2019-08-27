One of the best things about the school year getting underway is that a whole new set of kids in Apache Junction will be going through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program. D.A.R.E. was established in 1983 by the Los Angeles Police Department, and it was so popular that it spread across the United States. Literally millions of kids across the country have gone through the program. Most kids, especially those in Apache Junction, have very fond memories of their D.A.R.E. class and their D.A.R.E. officer(s).

Sadly, many municipalities across the country began to abandon the program due, in part, to the economic recession that began in 2009. However our city leaders and school officials in Apache Junction decided that we, as a community, could not afford to do without the program. Apache Junction has been a proud D.A.R.E. community for over thirty years.

In 2013, D.A.R.E. administrators updated the entire program to a researcher-designed curriculum in answer to concerns that the program was not as effective and it could be. Now, rather than teaching kids about the dangers of individual drugs, children are being taught problem solving skills and how to make good decisions. The new curriculum not only equips them with the skills they need to resist peer pressure, but they are also empowered to make positive choices in other areas of their lives.

During the first lesson of the ten week researched-designed curriculum, the students are provided with a tool called the D.A.R.E. Decision Making Model. They can refer to the tool anytime they are faced with a problem, challenge or opportunity. D.A.R.E. administrators have also developed several supplemental lessons that deal with a variety of other issues, including bullying, sexting, suicide and opioid addiction.

Apache Junction Unified School District and AJPD have always worked hard and make it a BIG DEAL for those who successfully complete the D.A.R.E. program. Students who graduate D.A.R.E. receive a certificate of completion at a commencement ceremony attended by the AJUSD superintendent of schools, the Chief of Police, City Council members and the Mayor of Apache Junction. Last year all the D.A.R.E. graduates were treated to day at fun at Mesa’s Golfland/Sunsplash as a reward for their accomplishments. One of the standout features of the D.A.R.E. Program in Apache Junction is that a major portion its funding comes from private organizations and from employees of the Apache Junction Unified School District.

D.A.R.E. has been revitalized and it is finding its way back into schools all across America. This year in Apache Junction, D.A.R.E. Officer Carl Halperin will present the curriculum to more than 600 hundred students. In addition to his duties teaching D.A.R.E., Officer Halperin has an office at Apache Junction High School where he responds to calls for service and acts as a liaison between the Apache Junction Unified School District and the police department. We’re looking forward to another successful year of D.A.R.E. in Apache Junction.