The Board of Supervisors have ended a month of speculation and guessing by voting to begin negotiations with Public Works Director Louis Andersen for the soon-to-be open county manager position.

The vote was 3-2 with Supervisors Todd House, Pete Rios and Anthony Smith in the affirmative, Chairman Mike Goodman and Vice-Chairman Steve Miller as no votes.

The county manager position was posted in May after Greg Stanley announced his intention to retire in October. Three candidates were the finalists for the position: Andersen, Assistant County Manager Leo Lew and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Chris Keller.

Following the vote, District 5 Supervisor Todd House said Andersen has demonstrated excellent professional aptitude in his position as public works director, which he has held for many years. In conjunction with his professional history/education, Mr. Andersen and his family contribute in the public sector.

Chairman Mike Goodman said that he fully supports the outcome of the Board’s decision and looks forward to working with Andersen in improving our County.

“We had three extremely qualified and competent candidates for this position,” Goodman said. “It was a difficult decision, as we knew all of the final candidates would do a great job in this role. It was a very tough choice.”

The County Manager is the top administrative post for Pinal County. The Board of Supervisors develop and vote on policy initiatives for the county, the County Manager is in charge of having those policies implemented.