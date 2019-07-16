With 530 fatal crashes on roadways within Pinal County between 2008 and 2017, the Sun Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization, in cooperation with Central Arizona Governments, Maricopa Association of Governments and Pinal County, is developing a comprehensive Strategic Transportation Safety Plan for the cities, towns and tribal communities located within Pinal County. The goal of the study is to identify crash trends and safety issues, develop strategies to reduce the number of crashes and implement solutions for safer travel in the county.

Community members can learn more about the transportation safety plan by attending one of the upcoming meetings. Each meeting will be an open-house format with a brief presentation at approximately 5:10 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with members of the study team for informal discussion on the study recommendations and view crash map data from the study. The same information will be presented at each meeting.

Apache Junction – July 24 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Multigenerational Center (Room 117), 1035 N. Idaho Road

from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Multigenerational Center (Room 117), 1035 N. Idaho Road San Tan Valley – July 30 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Central Arizona College (San Tan Campus), 3736 E. Bella Vista Road

from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Central Arizona College (San Tan Campus), 3736 E. Bella Vista Road Florence – July 31 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Pinal County Administrative Complex (Ironwood Room 101), 135 N. Pinal Street.

For more information on the safety plan or community meetings, please contact Taylor Barker, 623-850-3901

Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Sun Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization endeavors to ensure the accessibility of all its programs, projects and services to all persons with disabilities. If you need an accommodation for this meeting, please contact Irene Higgs at 520-705-5143 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that accommodations may be arranged.