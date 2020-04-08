Pinal County Public Health Department is saddened to report two deaths in the county as a result of COVID-19. These are the first deaths resulting from the virus in Pinal County.

Both patients suffered from underlying health conditions. The first was a male in his 70s, the second a male in his 80s. The County expresses its deepest sympathies to family and friends of both individuals.

Pinal County's current case count related to COVID-19 can be viewed on the County website at pinalcountyaz.gov/coronavirus.

With the testing that has been conducted, we can confirm that COVID-19 has spread throughout all areas of Pinal County. Recent evidence shows that people can transmit COVID-19, even when they do not have symptoms, and that testing only shows a fraction of active COVID-19 cases in Pinal County. Any Pinal County resident who is not practicing preventative measures increases their chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

The measures Arizonans have been taking appear to be working. Continuing these measures and our commitment to taking personal responsibility is essential to keeping ourselves and others safe. These preventative measures include:

Handwashing

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

It is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Physical Distancing.

Respect Governor Ducey’s Executive Order “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected,” and stay home as much as possible.

Limit your physical interactions, and if you do go into public areas, stay 6 feet away from others. Stay home when you are sick.

Wear a cloth face covering to cover your nose and mouth in the community setting. This is to protect people around you if you are infected, but do not have symptoms.

Here is a video from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, showing how you can quickly and easily make your own cloth face covering.

For the latest information about COVID-19, its symptoms, and advice on ways to prevent infection, please visit azhealth.gov/COVID19.