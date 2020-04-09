Public Health is taking an active role in minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Pinal County Public Health continues to provide essential services, as detailed below.
- The clinics will screen patients at the clinic for symptoms of COVID-19, however, COVID-19 testing is not provided.
- Walk-in appointments for immunizations and STD testing will still be offered following the usual clinic schedule.
- Birth control pills and refills will be available for mail or pick-up.
- Non-urgent routine services, including annuals will be rescheduled.
- Family planning services will be offered telephonically out of the Casa Grande, Apache Junction and San Tan Valley Clinics.
- One Nurse Practitioner will be available upon rotation for priority in-person visits.
To schedule an appointment for family planning or for additional information about services at the Pinal County Public Health Clinics please call 866-960-0633.
