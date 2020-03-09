Following an investigation involving the sale and distribution of dangerous drugs, Apache Junction Police Department’s Community Response Enforcement Unit (CREU) executed a search warrant on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the 1000 block of S. Cedar Drive.
As a result of the search warrant, approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, numerous illicit prescription pills, marijuana, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and $527 US currency were seized by AJPD investigators as evidence.
Kelli Jovan King, 42 years of age, of Apache Junction was arrested and charged with possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Marijuana for Sale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. King is currently being held at the Pinal County Detention center in Florence on $10,000 secured bond.
In addition, 60-year-old Douglas Steenburgen was arrested on an outstanding warrant. This case is still pending further investigation.
The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.
