In the early morning hours of Friday, January 24th, Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) responded to a call of an armed robbery that took place at the Circle K located at 85 W. Superstition Blvd. The suspect was armed with a handgun when he climbed over the counter and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white car.
While AJPD officers were responding to the call, they received a second call of an armed robbery at the Circle K located at 2360 W. Broadway Rd. The suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a white Toyota Scion with custom rims.
AJPD investigators believe that the back to back robberies were committed by the same individual(s). AJPD is offering a $3000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.