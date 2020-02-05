At about 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 44-year-old Richard Alex Padilla of Tolleson, and 42-year-old Jeffrey Charles Schomer, of Gilbert were arrested and charged with Burglary in the third degree.
The arrest occurred when Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) Officer Joe Lucero observed the two men in the Ace Hardware parking lot, located in the 700 block of west Apache Trail. The men were standing next to a truck and behaving suspiciously as officer Lucero drove by. When Officer Lucero contacted the men, he noticed a cash register tray and several fishing poles that still had the sales tags attached to them inside the truck. Sales receipts from Bass Addict Tackle and Coffee Shop were observed in the cash tray. AJPD officers then went to the Tackle Shop located in the 1000 block of south Idaho Road and discovered that the front door of the store had been smashed in with a river rock.
Both Schomer and Padilla were arrested and transported to the Pinal County Jail where they were booked on the charge of Burglary in the third degree.
The stolen property was subsequently inventoried and turned over to the owners of the Bass Addict Tackle and Coffee Shop. Over $4,500.00 of property and cash had been stolen from the store.
The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.
