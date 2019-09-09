The Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) is joining the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to support Child Passenger Safety Week, September 15-21, 2019. AJPD will provide additional enforcement efforts to help ensure that all occupants of motor vehicles are buckled in properly. The city of Apache Junction delivered a proclamation for Child Passenger Safety Week at the City Council meeting on September 3, 2019.
Here are the primary tips for the use of child safety seats and booster seats:
Read and follow the car seat manufacturer’s recommendations for proper seat installation in your vehicle
Car seats or booster seats are required for kids up to eight years old
Rear-facing seats are for infants to age two years old
Forward-facing seats are for kids over two years old
Booster seats are required for children over five years old and under eight years old who are not taller than 4’9”
NHTSA data show that, as children get older, they are less likely to want to buckle up. Over the past five years, 1,552 kids between the ages of 8 and 14 died in car, SUV and van crashes. Of those who died, almost half were unbelted.
Parents are reminded to stay vigilant over the years of raising youngsters. Be consistent, always requiring that they wear them. And show them by being a role model: always wear your belt, too!
Patrol officers shall continue their efforts to pay close attention to how passengers are buckled safely into vehicles.
