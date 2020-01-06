Facing the high cost of impaired driving on the lives of Arizona’s citizens and communities, the Arizona Supreme Court has continued the statewide electronic search warrant program for vehicular offenses with a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The goal of the Impaired Driving Program is to reduce alcohol and drug-related deaths and injuries by increasing enforcement, education and public awareness. The Superior Court in Maricopa County authorizes electronic search warrants to law enforcement statewide through an online electronic warrant program for blood draws on individuals suspected of driving under the influence. Originally piloted with 24 police departments, the program has expanded to all law enforcement, with 65 agencies across the state now participating.
Until recently, some law enforcement agencies had to transport drivers suspected of impaired driving to a location with a fax machine to contact the court, which was complicated by Arizona’s geography and remote, rural areas. Search warrants and affidavits are now exchanged electronically and securely between law enforcement and the Maricopa County Superior Court’s Initial Appearance court, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Faster warrants result in faster, more accurate test results – improving public safety by holding violators accountable.
Alberto Gutier, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said, “This innovative program allows the 5,200 law enforcement officers trained and certified by the court to request these warrants from any location statewide.”
The electronic search warrant part of the Impaired Driving Program applies to the vehicular offenses of: driving under the influence, vehicle-related homicide, vehicle-related aggravated assault, vehicle-related endangerment and other vehicle-related offenses.
