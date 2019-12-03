December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month. As we prepare for festivities with family and friends, the Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD), in partnership with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), remind all drivers that it’s dangerous to drive after drinking. The annual kickoff of the Statewide Holiday DUI Enforcement campaign is Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Arizona State Capitol. The partnership between the GOHS, statewide law enforcement agencies, state, county and city agencies and other safety organizations, will help keep Arizona’s highways safe during the holidays.
The AJPD’s mission to keep our community and those within the city safe through enhanced public safety efforts has been given additional support from GOHS through four generous grants totaling $87,336. These grants will be used in the AJPD’s Traffic Division.
The first grant awarded is for $8,160 for Accident Investigation Professional Training. This grant will be used to provide officers with additional specialized traffic investigation training. The training is designed to increase the officer’s knowledge and skills in traffic accident reconstruction. This training will enable these officers to be subject matter experts, which ensures that officers are conducting thorough and accurate traffic accident investigations.
The second grant awarded is for $23,179 for the Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). The grant will be used for the enhanced enforcement efforts and overtime dedicated to reducing the total number of speed related crashes and to purchase additional radar equipment in the STEP Task Force Operations.
The third grant awarded is for $18,497 for AZ TraCS Implementation Project. The grant will provide updated laptops and printers for the Motor Officers. It will enhance their ability to enter and send information to the AZ TraCS Implementation Project. Currently, citations are manually entered; the new automated system will allow for a more timely and accurate submission of these citations to the courts and ADOT.
The fourth grant is for $37,500 for DUI Enforcement. The grant will be used for the enhanced enforcement efforts and overtime dedicated to decrease impaired-driving related crashes, injuries and fatalities. A portion of these funds will be used to purchase portable breath testers (PBT), which is necessary equipment in support of DUI enforcement in DUI saturation patrols and in multi-agency DUI task force operations.
Chief Thomas E. Kelly stated, “Traffic enforcement plays a crucial role in making Apache Junction a safer place to work, play, and live. We are sincerely appreciative of the consistent supportive efforts of Governor Doug Ducey and his Governor’s Office of Highway Safety under the leadership of Director Alberto Gutier. This office has been a steadfast partner in motor vehicle safety programs both here in Apache Junction and the state of Arizona for decades”.
A reminder for all Apache Junction drivers to prevent drunk driving:
- If you will be drinking, plan on not driving. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party. Designate a sober driver ahead of time.
- If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call an Uber, Lyft, taxi, phone a friend or family member, etc.
- If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.
Remember, it is never okay to drive after drinking – “Drive Hammered: Get Nailed!”
