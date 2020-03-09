UPDATE, March 9: The male subject pronounced deceased at the scene has been identified as Lawson Edward Schaber, 82, of Florence.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
At approximately 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, Apache Junction police officers responded to a call outside the Planet Fitness gym at 3003 W. Apache Trail. Several campers were illegally camping in the gym parking lot.
Upon arrival, uniformed patrol officers found a man outside his motorhome wearing a holstered handgun. As they approached, the officers identified themselves and repeatedly commanded him not to touch the weapon. The man, who had been otherwise non-responsive, suddenly pulled his handgun.
Officers discharged their weapons, striking the subject. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to AJPD, the man was 82 years old and apparently living as a transient. His name has not been released, pending contact with next of kin.
Involved officers, both of whom have been with the department at least five years, have been placed on administrative leave while the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates the shooting.
