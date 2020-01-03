On Sunday, December 15, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) apprehended a man suspected of robbing the Papa Murphy’s Pizza located in the 2000 block of west Apache Trail. According to the 911 caller, the suspect fled the area on foot. AJPD Sergeant David James observed an individual of interest who matched the description of the robbery suspect and detained him.
The suspect offender, was later arrested and identified as 23-year-old Jerry Glenn McElfresh of Apache Junction. He was later transported to Pinal County Detention Center in Florence, where he was charged with one count of Robbery. Mc Elfresh is currently being held on a secured bond of $1000.
The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.
