The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn everyone about a scam.
This is not a new scam, but after one of our residents was targeted, we would like to remind everyone that law enforcement will never call and ask for money.
On July 18th, 2019, a Pinal County resident was contacted by multiple individuals claiming to be employed by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. The individuals identified themselves as “Captain Billy Butler” and “Sergeant Smith”. They called their victims and made claims that they had missed jury duty at the Pinal County Superior Court and either had to pay a $1,000 bond or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office would issue a warrant for their arrest. They later call back claiming an additional “new offender” fee.
Law enforcement and the courts will not contact anyone to collect money. We will not ask for money in lieu of issuing a warrant.
Please share this message to your social media community and talk to your family members. If you get a call similar to the one we described, please call your local law enforcement to verify and report the call. You can call your local law enforcement’s non-emergency number or if you live in Pinal County, you can call our non-emergency number at 520-866-5111 to verify.
