On July 24th, 2019, beginning at 6:00 a.m the Apache Junction Police Department and Superstition Fire and Medical will be conducting training exercises in the 900 block of West Apache Trail.
Residents and businesses in the area should expect some extra noise related to the training. The training exercises will end at approximately 9:30 a.m.
The area will be cordoned off and there will be signs strategically placed to advise people in the area that the training exercise is in progress. Because there will be several emergency vehicles in the area we recommend using alternative routes to avoid potential traffic delays. For question please contact the Apache Junction Police departments Community Resource Division.
