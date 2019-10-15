Shawna Britton was convicted in 2015 of multiple counts of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Her victim was a juvenile who was known to her. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Britton is living at 1680 W. Apache Trail, #110 in Apache Junction. She is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a Level 2 Risk to the community.
The Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) is releasing this information pursuant to the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law (ARS 13-3825). Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or are released from a county jail back into the community.
The person who appears in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense, which allows the AJPD to make community notification. The offender has advised the AJPD that she will be living at the location listed. This person is not wanted by the AJPD or any other law enforcement agency at this time.
