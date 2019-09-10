Eric O’Connell (28) was convicted in 2010 of Attempted Child Molestation. His victim was known to him. He is 5’8”, 155 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. O’Connell is living at 2528 W. 16th Ave. in Apache Junction. He is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a Level 2 Risk to the community.
The Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) is releasing this information pursuant to the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law (ARS 13-3825). Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or are released from a county jail back into the community.
The person who appears in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense, which allows the AJPD to make community notification. The offender has advised the AJPD that he will be living at the location listed. This person is not wanted by the AJPD or any other law enforcement agency at this time.
The AJPD Community Resources Unit may be reached at 474-5442 and is available to help you join or start a Neighborhood Block Watch program, as well as provide you with useful information on personal safety. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call 982-8260 or, in the event of an emergency, 911.
